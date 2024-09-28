Three Weeks of Extravagance Take Their Toll on the Immune System

Three weeks of overstimulation, under-sleeping and air-kissing will play havoc with your immune system. As the lights went down in today’s all-purpose CDG venue, bronchial coughs ricocheted around the garage. Our eyes got familiarized with the dimness as an archetypically unfamiliar Ninomiya entity floated from backstage: clustered around its host human was a pomegranate-like comb of cloth-covered pods illuminated from within by the dim rosy glow of shrouded filaments.

During the opening phase Hakushi Hasegawa’s soundtrack was a series of gloopy sonic exchanges that reminded me, alongside Ninomiya’s pinkish and endearingly alien DIY shapes, of an old British kids show called. A black rose outfit—black-edged mesh petals—and then a look of smaller blooms whose silver chicken wire petals were edged with bloody red resin came past. More bronze receptacles rested above.

Parted lip shaped panels kissed their way across metal or leather harness grids worn over tulle in scarlet or black. More lip grids in leather-looking material encaged the wearers before a series of multi-belt bikers.

