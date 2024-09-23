Three Shot at Joliet Bar, Injuries Not Life-Threatening

At around 1:25 a.m., officers with the Joliet Police Department responded to Eden's Bar and Grill, 926 Gardner Ave., regarding people inside the bar who had been shot.At around 1:25 a.m., officers with the Joliet Police Department responded to Eden's Bar and Grill, 926 Gardner Ave., regarding people inside the bar who had been shot. Officers found three people who had sustained gunshot wounds.A 29-year-old man was shot three times in the lower body, police said.

While what led up to the shooting remains unclear, gunfire likely originated from outside the bar and went through the building, police said. While canvassing the area, police located shell casings outside. Anyone with video footage or information regarding the shooting was asked to contact the Joliet Police Department's Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

