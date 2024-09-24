Three Men Charged With Attempted Murder After Alleged Home Invasion And Torture

The three men, Jason Carlson, 49, Sherell Allen, 48, and Luke Anaya, 41, are now in custody, facing charges including attempted murder , assault, false imprisonment and kidnapping, court records show.The 45-year-old man told deputies he'd lived in the house in Jefferson County, just west of Denver, for only a few weeks when he overheard his three housemates talking about attacking him at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 15, the court records said.

The man tried to barricade the door, but the three busted it down, shooting him with rock salt loaded into “Airsoft-type firearms,” assaulting him and stepping on his neck until he went unconscious, the man told law enforcement.Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. The man said he was tortured for 14 hours before two other people showed up to the home and helped him. He was taken to a hospital.

Carlson, Allen and Anaya face cash bails between $150,000 to $300,000, and are being represented by the public defenders office, which does not comment on cases.

Attempted Murder Assault Kidnapping False Imprisonment Home Invasion

