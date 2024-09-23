Thousands of Volunteers Join 40th Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day

Thomas Andersen and his daughter Sophie, of San Jose, volunteer in the 40th Annual Coastal Cleanup day, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, picking up trash at Waddell State Beach north of Davenport, Calif.
Russell Kiskamp of Santa Clara volunteers in the 40th Annual Coastal Cleanup day, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, picking up trash in the sand dunes at Scott Beach County Park near Davenport. Volunteers Shane Pake, left, Erika Schwilk, Kaden, 11, Stefan, 9, and their dog Pancho, from El Cerrito, pick up trash during the 40th annual Coastal Cleanup event at Point Isabel Regional Shoreline in Albany on Saturday.
Scott Councilman , Coastal Cleanup site captain at Scott Beach County Park in Davenport, helps Sue and Dave Laughlin of Santa Cruz weigh the trash they collected Saturday. A dog gets in the water as volunteers Erika Schwilk, left, Stefan, 9, Kaden, 11, and Shane Pake, all from El Cerrito, pick up trash during the 40th annual Coastal Cleanup event at Point Isabel Regional Shoreline in Albany on Saturday.
Coastal Cleanup California Environment Volunteerism Trash Removal
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »
Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »