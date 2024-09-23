Thousands of San Francisco Hotel Workers Strike Over Wages and Benefits

More than 1,000 workers at San Francisco hotels walked off the job and will last until union members say they get new contracts honoring their demands.Workers held signs and picketed outside the Hilton San Francisco on Monday in a strike that's also affecting Hyatt and Marriott hotels throughout the city. Some of the city's most well-known hotels, including the Westin St. Francis, the Palace Hotel, and a handful at SFO, are affected.

They also want to reverse COVD-era cuts.The union held the same protest in August, when their old contracts expired, and then again, on Labor Day weekend."Here in the city or in the Bay Area, it's hard to make ends meet," said cook Anthony Rada. "We're having to pick up gig work, second jobs. It's a struggle to pay rent, and feed the family. That's why we're out here.

Hotel Workers Strike San Francisco Wages Benefits

