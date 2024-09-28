Thousands Flee Lebanon Amidst Israel Bombardment

The people escaping Friday night’s mayhem joined tens of thousands who have fled their homes the past week to escape Israel ’s bombardment.Lines of people trudged up to the mountains above the Lebanese capital, holding infants and a few belongings. / Photo: AP
By Saturday morning, hundreds of families were sleeping in public squares, on beaches or in cars around Beirut. The biggest blasts to hit Beirut in nearly a year of conflict killed the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah on Friday.“We’re worried about our children and the schools, that they’ll lose out on their future,” says one of the displaced people.
The night before she, her husband and their two children had piled onto a motorcycle and raced out of Dahiyeh, with “bombing below us and strikes above us.”The government has opened up schools in Beirut to take in the displaced. But Syrians have reported that some sites turn them away to reserve the few spaces for Lebanese.“We only want a place where our children won’t be afraid,” she said.
“We spent more than three hours going in circles between schools and shelters and we didn’t find one with room,” said Talal Ahmad Jassaf, a Lebanese man who slept on the beach with his family. There are now over 211,000 people displaced, including some of the humanitarian workers who should be responding to the crisis, it said.“Humanitarian capacities to respond have been severely over stretched,” it added.
