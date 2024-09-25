This Viral Tweet About The Scholastic Book Fair Is Sparking Up *Tons* Of Discussion, And It's The Funniest Thing I've Seen All WeekIf you were like me in elementary school, your favourite time of year was THE SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIR. I'd wait all year for those few hours when I could walk around the library, in awe of the amazing trinkets I could spend $20 of my parents' money on.
My villain origin story is that my mom never let me buy any books with stickers in them because she thought they were too unserious I fear they do not hit the same for the new generation. Instead of bringing in cash / coins / check you can set up an e-wallet, and there’s no more physical flyer, just digital. Really lost some of the allureAh yes, the Scholastic Book Fair: where the only thing we read was the price tags and the only math we cared about was how many erasers shaped like animals we could afford. 📚💸
Scholastic Book Fair Nostalgia Viral Tweet Childhood Memories Shopping.
