This Simple Mental Exercise Can Help You Fall Asleep Fast

“It’s a simple mental exercise we call cognitive shuffling. It’s a way to rearrange or re-organize your thoughts, similar to shuffling a deck of cards,” Walter explains in his post. “Basically, you’re distracting your mind from the conscious thought patterns that may keep you awake.” Alternatively, you can pick a letter of the alphabet and begin by counting your heartbeats. Every eight beats, think of a word that begins with that letter. “You may be wondering, ‘how does this work?’ In addition to distracting your brain, cognitive shuffling mimics what are called micro-dreams, which occur during the transition to sleep,” Walter explains. “It lets your brain know, ‘hey, it’s safe to fall asleep now.
“Try diffusing essential oils like Roman chamomile or lavender. Studies show that these aromas can have relaxing and calming effects,” he says.If you want to sleep like a champ, start getting your body ready for shut-eye first thing in the morning. According to sleep expert, the sleep hormone," Breus wrote on his website. "Your internal body clock—the circadian rhythm—runs on a 24-hour schedule and functions best when you're exposed to a regular pattern of light and dark.
