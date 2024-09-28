This Child-Free Woman's Friends Expected Her To Babysit Their Children While On A Group Vacation, And It Shows How Differently Society Treats Child-Free Individuals
"The only thing that made me uncomfortable was that whenever I ordered a drink , I'd get comments like, 'Oh, you're drinking again?' For context, I’m a social drinker and don't drink often, but we were on vacation, and I didn’t think it was a big deal, especially since our husbands were drinking, too. I just ignored the comments so I could enjoy the trip."
They essentially wanted you to take on their responsibilities and be the same as them: no drinking, no going out at night, watching the kids with them. Honestly, they're jealous because they feel that they can't have a drink before dinner because of kids and responsibilities, and because of this, they resent you for doing it. They expect you to be 'grown-up' like them, even though that's a completely unrealistic expectation.They need a reality check, but they probably won't listen to it from you.
Child-Free Societal Pressure Friendship Family Dynamics Vacation Expectations
