Things Hotel Workers Wish You Wouldn't Do

It’s safe to say that no one’s a bigger expert on hotels than the people who work there. From housekeepers and front desk clerks to the people who own hotel properties, they’re the first to say there are certain do’s and don’ts when it comes to hotel room behavior.
“If we eat food in the room, I always make sure that I call room service to come remove it, or I make sure that we take the trash out of the room because it drives me bananas when people put the food out in the hall and don’t let anyone know, resulting in it sitting in the hallway for hours,” said Pixelseffect / Getty Images
“I love listening to music and I usually travel with a Bluetooth speaker, but I am always mindful that the walls in a hotel are much thinner and everyone is in much closer proximity,” Kennealy said, noting that she keeps her Bluetooth speaker at a reasonable volume.While this is a personal choice, hotel workers typically use the “do not disturb” sign to let housekeeping know their room doesn’t need to be serviced.
