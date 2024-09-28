These Pumpkin Stands Are So Easy And Cute!

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page. pumpkin stands
because it truly does not get easier than this. If you love the Halloween vibe but hate the pumpkin guts, these stands are for you.at my house. Last year I carved two pumpkins and the local squirrels ate the image I carved within an hour of me setting them outside. This solved that problem for me while still allowing for cute decorations.
"Happened upon these pumpkin arms and legs by accident and immediately became obsessed and knew I had to have them. They arrived quickly, are well made, look exactly like they do in the photo, and are. I bought a pumpkin, stuck them in, and squealed with delight. If you are thinking about getting them, think no longer — do it! I've only had them for a week or two, so I can't comment on durability, but they look as though they will last a long time.
"Our elementary school garden grew pumpkins this year. I wanted to decorate the pumpkin but not cut into it, and it works a charm!" — "The variety, amount, and sturdiness were well worth the price. My son and I had a blast putting these together. This is our second year doing this over scooping, and we'll never go back!" —because you can literally let your kids have at it and realize whatever kooky creations they have bouncing around their brain.
