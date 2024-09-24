These Everyday Choices Could Actually Be Deadly

It always fascinates when a seemingly innocuous decision has actual dangerous consequences, like using a chair to fix a lightbulb or getting a bad infection from picking a scab. It doesn't seem risky in the moment, but there's always a horror story to remind us that, actually, we"Using metal bristle brushes to clean your grill.

"Having kids around lawnmowers—I work in healthcare, and we see so many accidental amputations and severe injuries from kids falling off mowers and getting run over by adults who don't see them while playing outside. The picture of dad and son sitting together on the lawn mower is cute, but make sure the blade is UP."On the topic of lawnmowers,"Not wearing closed-toe shoes while mowing the lawn.

"Pro-tip: If the general dentist refers you to an endodontist and writes a prescription for antibiotics, CALL IMMEDIATELY. You have bacteria in the core of your tooth. Your tooth is dying, and that bacteria is ready to hop into your bloodstream. Also, when they recommend a filling, get it done. The more it grows, the higher the cost and most insurance only covers crowns at 50%."

Safety Health Risks Dangerous Habits CPR Dehydration

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

39 Products That Will Confront Your Everyday Cleaning ProblemsTime to get face to face with that dishwasher that's doing a poor job of washing up your drinking glasses. (There are some tablets for that.)

Source: HuffPostParents - 🏆 414. / 53 Read more »

'Paradise Is Burning' Review - A Beautiful Coming-of-Age Drama Filled With Everyday HorrorsJeff Ewing is a critic, entertainment journalist, interviewer, and screenwriter in LA with a life-long love of horror and film history. He has an M.S. in Sociology from the University of Oregon, and a B.A. in Philosophy from Eastern Washington University.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Move Over Quiet Luxury, Novelty Bags Are the New Everyday AccessoryNovelty bags are becoming the new everyday accessory versus traditional handbags. Designers from Staud, Edie Parker, Cult Gaia, Susan Alexandra talk about the trend.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Jessica Chastain’s Guide to Dry Skin Care, Face Slapping and an Everyday Red LipDirector: Gabrielle Reich DP: Dominik Czaczyk Editor: Michael Suyeda Associate Producer: Lea Donenberg Production Manager: Natasha Soto-Albors Production Coordinator: Ava Kashar Associate Talent Manager: Phoebe Feinberg Post Production Supervisor: Alexa Deutsch Post Production Coordinator: Scout Alter Supervising Editor: Erica...

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

All the Ways Everyday Gadgets Injured Us Last YearAccidental penis punches, embedded earbud tips, and avoidable lightning strikes are among the maladies we've brought upon ourselves.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

3 Paratriathletes Share the Importance of Being Well-Rounded—in Your Exercise Routine and Everyday LifeThree Team USA paratriathletes share the importance of being well-rounded in your exercise routine and in everyday life.

Source: iamwellandgood - 🏆 462. / 53 Read more »