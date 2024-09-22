These Disney Villains Got Away With Everything

Most Disney villains are afflicted by some kind of comeuppance at the end of the story, yet a rare few mysteriously escape all punishment. I grew up watching a lot of Disney movies, and the standard formula is that the universe will conspire to strike down a villain if the heroes are too pure to kill them. In softer circumstances, they will go to prison for their crimes.

Director Ben Sharpsteen , Hamilton Luske , Bill Roberts , Norman Ferguson , Jack Kinney , Wilfred Jackson , T. Hee Release Date February 23, 1940 Cast Cliff Edwards , Dickie Jones , Christian Rub , Walter Catlett , Charles Judels , Evelyn Venable , Frankie Darro Runtime 88 Minutes After the Blue Fairy frees Pinocchio from Stromboli, saying that she will not be able to help him again, Pinocchio flees and Stromboli is never seen again.

Nonsense is a large part of Alice in Wonderland's story, contributing to its core theme of Alice being pushed around by society's arbitrary standards. Therefore, she ends up sidetracked when she listens to Tweedledum and Tweedledee recite the completely pointless narrative of"The Walrus and the Carpenter," based on Lewis Carroll's poem found in Through the Looking Glass. Alice politely waits out this story but manages to slip away as the pair begins telling the next one.

4 Madam Mim The Sword In The Stone Close The way for Merlin to prove his power and establish himself as someone to be feared in this setting would have been for him to kill Madam Mim. However, Merlin and Madam Mim have a battle that is just as goofy as Merlin is for the rest of the movie, with Mim getting all the scariest moments. Merlin wins by turning himself into a virus and making his opponent sick; she is last seen in bed, upset with her treatment.

3 Yzma The Emperor's New Groove Close She's the kind of antagonist you want to survive just so you can keep watching her antics, even if it's unrealistic. Yzma is seen at the end of Kronk's New Groove in the nest of baby birds who want to eat her — but if she can turn herself back into a human, she can get out of that. The status quo The Emperor's New Groove and its tie-ins set up is that no one is that worried about bringing Yzma to justice other than immediately after she has committed her latest crime. At least in Yzma's case, this allows more riotous conflicts with Kuzco, Kronk, and the rest.

