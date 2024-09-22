These Are the Top 20 U.S. Cities for People With Asthma

Nearly 28 million people in the U.S. have asthma, or about one in 12 people — and depending on where you live, the condition may be more difficult to manage. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America recently released its Asthma Capitals report, which ranks the 100 most populated U.S. states based on how challenging they are for people with the chronic respiratory disease.

tips for those living in an ‘asthma capital’ For those with asthma who live in one of the more challenging locations, the AAFA recommends taking the following steps to make the condition more tolerable. 1. Follow an Asthma Action Plan To keep asthma under control, this plan should include information about medications, ways to recognize worsening symptoms and steps to take in an emergency.

Get recommended vaccines Mendez noted that getting vaccines for respiratory infections such as the flu, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and pneumonia can help to manage asthma symptoms. 3. Take steps to manage allergies and indoor air quality 'We spend 90% of our time indoors, so it is important to take steps to improve indoor air quality,' Mendez told Fox News Digital.

