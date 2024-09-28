The Wizarding World Mourns Maggie Smith, Remembering Her Legacy and Warm Presence as Professor McGonagall

, bringing to an end a legendary seven-decade career on both stage and screen. And while Smith’s death has spawned a very welcome look back at the whole, incredible span of her career, it has also provoked especially strong reactions amongst the fandom for thefilms, rooted in the strong affection generated by Smith’s warm, funny, sharp performance as Professor Minerva McGonagall in all eight of the original movies.

When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie’s legend — the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with. It is only as I’ve become an adult that I’ve come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness. She was real, honest, funny and self-honouring. Maggie, there were a lot of male professors and by God you held your own. Thank you for all of your kindness. I’ll miss you.Heartbroken to hear about Maggie. She was so special, always hilarious and always kind.

Other members of the extended Hogwarts class also wrote in honor of Smith, with Tom “Draco Malfoy” Felton declaring that there was “quite simply was no one like her,” and“Thank you for looking after us from literally day one. Thank you for not getting me kicked off the set when I couldn’t stop giggling during your transfiguration class.” Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the movies,, “You will be so missed by the Harry Potter community.

Maggie Smith Harry Potter Professor Mcgonagall Tribute Acting Legend

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheAVClub / 🏆 340. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stars Mourn Maggie Smith, Maggie Sajak Talks WOF: 5 Hot StoriesMaggie Smith’s death was mourned by stars from the ‘Harry Potter’ universe and beyond, and more of Us Weekly’s top stories

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Why Maggie Smith Was The Perfect Professor McGonagall In Harry PotterAngel Shaw is a Core Features Senior Writer with Screen Rant who knows far too much about the worlds of Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Maggie Smith's DeathDaniel Radcliffe recalled meeting the late Maggie Smith before they worked together in the 'Harry Potter' franchise

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Maggie Smith's 'Downton Abbey' and 'Harry Potter' co-stars pay tribute after her death'Harry Potter' actress Dame Maggie Smith dead at 89

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Maggie Smith Gave One of Her Best Performances in This Agatha Christie AdaptationMaggie Smith looks concerend in Death on the Nile

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Remembering Maggie Smith in Her Most Iconic Roles After Her DeathAfter the death of Maggie Smith, here is a roundup of some of her most iconic roles in movies and TV including Harry Potter and Downton Abbey.

Source: TeenVogue - 🏆 481. / 51 Read more »