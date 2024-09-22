The Walls We Build: Exploring Honesty In Therapy

Fear and shame are common reasons for lying to one's therapist.Last weekend, I drifted into a cozy used book store in a train town we were near on a trip. As I glanced through the titles of novels and psychology books, I noticed a familiar title for a guided journal. As I flipped through its pages in the car, I found something I wasn't expecting: writing.

I wondered what it might be like for us all to have a window into each other's lives like this. I smiled and shuttered as I felt both appreciation for privacy and a desire to know/be known by others more authentically.As a psychotherapist, I am lucky to hear others' stories often. It's meaningful to me. Yet, even in a therapy space, what people share is frequently filtered. One survey of 547 adults infound that 72.6% admitted to lying to their therapist at least once .

A study found that among the top qualities that clients desire in their clients are acceptance and non-judgment . Some fear of judgment, even if unintentional, is understandable. Most therapists are human beings.

Therapy Honesty Deception Shame Trust

