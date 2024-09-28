The Walking Dead: How The TV Show Deviated From The Comics

In its day, AMC’s The Walking Dead was one of the most popular television series, yet some major departures from the source material left fans of Robert Kirkman ’s comics disappointed. One of the most conspicuous differences between The Waking Dead TV show and comic books is the series’ handling of character deaths . The show’s huge cast evolved every season, with each installment introducing new faces to replace those who had succumbed to the zombie apocalypse.

Comic-book Otis far outlived his television counterpart, however. The character survives up until the Prison, and is actually the person who introduces Michonne to the group. He eventually dies when the Prison is overrun. The difference between Otis' comic and show death can be partly attributed to the fact that Shane himself had a much smaller role in the comic, and was actually dead himself at this point.

Like Sophia's death, though, this major season 2 moment doesn't come from the comics. Comic-book Dale actually survives until the group's conflict with the Hunters, who don't feature in the show until season 5. After being bitten and partially cannibalized, Dale is put down by Andrea. His death resembles Bob's in the show. The showrunners actually had little choice in making this significant departure from the source material.

The most striking difference is that this also results in the death of Judith, who is crushed by her mother's fall. In both source and adaptation, Lori's death is a moment that had a devastating impact on Rick's psyche, as well as fracturing his relationship with his son. Choosing to have Lori die in childbirth and allowing Judith to survive completely changes the meaning of her death, however.

In the comics, Douglas blames himself for the deaths of his wife and son and attempts to die by suicide after walking into a crowd of the undead. When he sees Carl and Rick in trouble, he tries to help them, but ends up blinding Carl by mistake before he is devoured. In contrast, Deanna's TV show death is a tragic moment that emphasizes the naivety of the Alexandria group, finally shattering the misguided belief that a lasting peace can be secured in the post-apocalypse world.

