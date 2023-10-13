The story behind Steve Scalise and David Duke that helped end a bid for speaker

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) withdrew from his effort to be the new House speaker, leaving Republicans to start again on filling the job. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)Few members of the House Republican conference have demonstrated a knack and desire for making headlines like Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.).

In an instant, Mace lent legitimacy to concerns about a murky episode that has often remained on the periphery of Scalise’s attempted rise to the top. It’s something that was viewed as potentially career-imperiling when first reported in 2014, but that many other Republicans regard as overblown and which even some prominent Black Louisiana Democrats have downplayed.

Also complicating matters is the credibility of the person who distanced Scalise from the EURO event. Knight, in addition to his long-standing ties to the prominent white supremacist, was later “Scalise accepted a shady acquaintance’s invitation to speak briefly about domestic policy before a civic association in a hotel that he should have known would host a white-supremacist conference later that day.”Part of the story here is how pervasive Duke once was in Scalise’s largely White district outside New Orleans. headtopics.com

Then-Rep. Cedric L. Richmond (D-La.), a later chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, offered a key vote of support in 2014, saying“I am not going to let them use Steve as a scapegoat to score political points when I know him and know his family,” Richmond added.

But by 2004, with another potential congressional campaign against Duke looming, Scalise repudiated Duke’s racist views. The comment came two years after the EURO conference but a decade before Scalise’s appearance would make news. It also came, notably, after Duke headtopics.com

