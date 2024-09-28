The Soundtrack of Wolves: More Than Just Background Noise

There aren't many songs in the soundtrack of Wolfs, but the ones that do appear in the film pack quite a punch. Even though George Clooney and Brad Pitt 's characters in Wolfs are never named, they have quite a bit of personality.

When Every Song On The Wolfs Soundtrack Plays In The Movie Close "No Ordinary Love" by Sade - The first song in Wolfs,"No Ordinary Love" by Sade, plays just for a moment, in the first scene where Margaret's Man is driving to the hotel. Since"No Ordinary Love" plays from the radio of Margaret's Man's car, it seems to be diegetic, or a song that the characters of Wolfs can hear as well as the audience.

Related Wolfs' Mid-Credits Scene & Big Twist Reveal Explained Apple TV+’s Wolfs ends with some major plot twists, including a revealing mid-credit scene that’s worth breaking down. Here’s what we know. "Just the Two of Us" by Grover Washington, Jr. feat. Bill Withers - The appropriately titled"Just the Two of Us" plays during Wolfs' mid-credits scene. The song plays over surveillance footage of Margaret and the Kid going to her hotel room, and him falling off the bed, which connects back to the beginning of Wolfs.

