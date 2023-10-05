The selfless moment Marshawn Lynch knew Aaron Rodgers was 'special'

Lynch and Rodgers were teammates at Cal in 2004, when the former was a freshman and the latter a junior entering his second season as starting quarterback.

“The only difference is, I would’ve thought he would’ve had more Super Bowls by now, realistically,” Lynch said. This was especially true given that J.J. Arrington was also in the backfield, and rushed for over 2,000 yards that season.

“As A-Rod turned around and looked for me, he saw I was on the other side, A-Rod pulled the smoothest move I’ve ever seen. That boy turned around and handed the ball off to me backwards. He was facing the other way. Handed it off to me backwards. headtopics.com

He recalled: “Now the head coach is coming over here but before he could even get out here to open his mouth I just hear A-Rod going, ‘No no no, that was me. That was me.'”

In his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, he revealed what he said to the Jets’ quarterback. “I just wanted to go up to him to tell him how excited everybody was and how bummed out we were that he got banged up and needed to get surgery,” Kelce said.







He was enamored by Rodger’s HBO documentary Hard Knocks which featured him in his old team The Green Bay Packers. “Watching\u00a0Hard Knocks, it was electric to see what Aaron Rodgers was going to do with that team,” Kelce continued. “And not to say that they’re not gonna be great because he’s not there, but I think that having Aaron there was gonna be that much more entertaining for the fans of the game like I am.”







Kelce concluded, “You just hate to see the great ones go down with injury, that\u2019s for sure. I just went up to him and told him we were all hurting for him and hopefully he gets healthy quick.”











