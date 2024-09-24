The Power and Considerations of Backpack Leaf Blowers

If you have a yard or patch of land, you may have some difficulty dealing with leaves in the fall. Smaller yards with fewer trees usually clean up easily with a handheld leaf blower. But if you have a large plot that has plenty of foliage, you might want to consider investing in a backpack leaf blower. These handy devices can significantly cut your workload. And there are a number of worthwhile options in every price range.

Most importantly, backpack leaf blowers let you work on your entire property without being tethered to an electrical outlet. This versatility makes them the go-to choice for contractors and commercial lawn care outfits.Backpack leaf blowers pack more power than handheld models because they have internal combustion engines. One of the biggest issues with this is how much noise it makes.

