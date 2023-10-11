The Omegaverse Is Finally Coming to Anime

It is time for anime to explore new horizons. For those who don't know, the industry has grown leaps and bounds in the past decade. Just about every trend has been explored through the medium, and now it is time for anime to tackle the Omegaverse. After all, its first foray is dated, and we have the team at Gush to thank.

In honor of its 20th anniversary, Gush is putting out its own short anthology special. The big project will be going live later this fall in Japan, and it is bringing a number of popular Gush titles to life. You can read up on the full list of included titles below, but of course, much of the special's buzz has to do with its omegaverse content.

If you are not familiar with omegaverse content, well – there are plenty of places to consume them. From Slow Heat to Sayonara Alpha, you can find a number of solid titles online these days. headtopics.com

What do you think about this latest anime update from Gush? Do you think the Omegaverse deserves its own full-blown anime? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram.

Read more:

ComicBook »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

All of Doctor Who is finally coming to BBC iPlayerAll of Doctor Who is coming to BBC iPlayer. All of it.

Qualcomm finally has an answer for Apple’s M2 coming to PCsQualcomm has confirmed is 2024 PC chips will be called Snapdragon X, featuring the Oryon CPU.

Winter Is Coming, and Southwest Swears This Time It Will Be ReadyWe went to summer deicing school to see how the airline plans to keep travelers moving through messy weather

Luxury RV project coming in Burleson south of Fort WorthBreaking news and exclusive reporting about real estate, commercial development and housing trends in Dallas, Collin County, North Texas and beyond.

Israeli festival organizer describes coming face-to-face with Hamas terroristsAnna Schecter is a senior producer in the NBC News Investigations Unit.

Naomi Campbell’s Museum Exhibition Is Coming Soon: What to KnowNaomi Campbell’s life and career will be on display via an upcoming exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London