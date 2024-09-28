The Most Disturbing Dreamlike Movies Ever Made

A straightforward, simple-to-understand film can be enjoyable enough under the right circumstances; but every now then, cinephiles get an irresistible craving for a surreal, dreamlike experience that'll not just leave them scratching their heads, but also end up proving to be an effectively disturbing experience. From David Lynch to Alejandro Jodorowsky , there are plenty of directors more than capable of scratching that itch.

With its incredible performances , impressive visuals, and twisted sense of humor, The Substance is as hilarious as it is cringe-inducingly gory and deranged. As its story progresses, it starts becoming more bizarre, more Cronenbergian, and more nightmare-like. This culminates in a third act with enough blood in it to fill up a reservoir.

Esoteric, deeply spiritual, and full of infinitely analyzable imagery and moments, The Holy Mountain is less like a movie to watch and more like an experience to be had. It mixes the typical unsettling aspect of Jodo's style with surprisingly funny moments, delivering an absurdist philosophical treatise on society that's pointless yet delightful to dissect.

Cage is absolutely phenomenal in the lead role, throwing all subtlety out the window like only he knows how. And yet, there's also a surprisingly strong emotional core to Mandy, which tugs at the heartstrings in ways that not many contemporary horror films do. The whole thing feels like a dreamlike romance turned into a gory descent into hell and then a nightmarish climb out of it. It's disturbing, it's over-the-top, and it's impossible to forget.

Release Date September 4, 2020 Director Charlie Kaufman Cast Jesse Plemons , Jessie Buckley , Toni Collette Runtime 134 minutes Writers Charlie Kaufman , Ian Reid 3 'Possession' Directed by Andrzej Żuławski Andrzej Żuławski was one of the best filmmakers in Poland's history, and his best and most popular work is easily the supernatural horror drama Possession, one of the best movies about... well, possession.

