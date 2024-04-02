The Mistreatment of Jerry/Garry/Larry in Parks and Recreation

The Big Picture Parks and Recreation introduces hysterical characters, from the overzealous and passionate Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) to the uniquely ironic anti-government government employee Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman). But one person in Pawnee's Parks Department deserves more recognition than he gets: Jerry/Garry/Larry Gergich (Jim O'Heir).

The series includes a running gag where the entire cast mistreats Jerry/Garry/Larry, often not even using his correct first name (which is Garry, as he will now, rightfully, be called). Though Garry is a dedicated employee, he is mistreated by his coworkers and bosses and never complains, but he should. This treatment crosses into bullying territory on many occasions. Why is everyone so terrible to Garry? Because they can be. Garry is the most caring team member, always willing to help, even though he is not the most efficient worker. Garry's willingness to follow orders makes him a punching bag and a joke

