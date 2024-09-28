The Lord Of The Rings: Fans Shocked By Unexpected Kiss In 'Rings Of Power' Season 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is close to the end of its second season, and the season’s seventh episode was devoted almost entirely to a large battle. The siege of Eregion involved many of the show’s principal characters, but some fans were shocked by one interaction in particular that had nothing to do with the battlefield.Recommended Videos Prior to the outbreak of fighting in the episode, Elrond and Galadriel meet with Adar to discuss whether bloodshed can be avoided.

“It starts off as purely strategic, but it’s also emotional and heightened because it’s a goodbye as well,” he explained. “It’s a potential goodbye forever, or for now — until the Halls of Mandos. So it is a really emotional moment, but the impetus for it is a really practical and diversionary tactic.”

The Lord Of The Rings The Rings Of Power Amazon Prime Elrond Galadriel Fantasy Television Spoilers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Explores Sauron's Rise To PowerAmazon Studios' new series, 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power', delves into the Second Age of Middle-earth, showcasing Sauron's rise to power and the creation of the titular rings. Thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, the series explores the alliance between Elves, men, and Dwarves against the growing darkness.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Is The Rings Of Power's Valandil From Tolkien's Lord Of The Rings Books?Charles is a full-time features writer who covers movies and television, with expertise in Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and Dune.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

8 Ways The Rings Of Power Season 2 Is Repeating The Lord Of The RingsAngel Shaw is a Core Features Senior Writer with Screen Rant who knows far too much about the worlds of Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Is The Rings Of Power's Mirdania From The Lord Of The Rings Books?Amelia Kenworthy as Mirdania in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power with the spines of Tolkien&39;s books

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Celebrate Rings of Power’s return with free Lord of the Rings games via Prime GamingAmazon Prime users can watch Rings of Power, and they can get a handful of Lord of the Rings games for free this month too.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

The Rings Of Power Puts A Dark Twist On A Wholesome Lord Of The Rings SceneAngel Shaw is a Core Features Senior Writer with Screen Rant who knows far too much about the worlds of Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »