The Importance Of Regional Diversity In Content Production

At a time when audiences are demanding new and captivating stories, the best way to serve local communities and global subscribers is to work with local talent, storytellers and communities.When I began at Netflix a decade ago, streaming platforms were unsure of the appeal of non-English language content or stories from local communities.
The beauty of local stories lies in their specificity. It is in the every day, the particular, that we find the universal. This belief drives our investment in human, emotional stories told by local writers, producers, directors, actors and other talent that resonate deeply with viewers. Industry leaders should provide local storytellers with a megaphone. Prioritize the vision of the creator. Members of a particular community are the best people to make their stories come to life, whether that community is geographic, social, economic or otherwise.
