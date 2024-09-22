The Golden Bachelorette Contestant Gil Ramirez Accused of Stalking

The second week of The Golden Bachelorette has yet to air, and drama has already arisen behind the scenes. It was revealed that one of the contestants, Gil Ramirez , has a past that was missed during the background check before production began. The educator from Southern California received a rose during the first night.
"This filing occurred in the brief period between completion of our thorough background investigation and exhaustive vetting process, and the beginning of production." Gil Ramirez's Ex-Girlfriend Filed a Restraining Order Against Him According to the court documents obtained by People, Ramirez was accused of emotional harassment. It was filed on June 11 and a temporary restraining order was granted. July 2 was meant to be the scheduled hearing, but it was postponed to July 24. Unfortunately, the case was dismissed without prejudice for"lack of prosecution for lack of service.
The Golden Bachelorette Gil Ramirez Stalking Restraining Order
