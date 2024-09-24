The 'Godfather of AI' Accuses Elon Musk of Lying About Tesla's Full Self Driving

I’ve seen this claim countless times, and I understand where it’s coming from, but I don’t believe it. I normally brush past it, but given that a top computer scientist known as the “Godfather of AI” just said it, and also given the enormous controversy and confusion around Elon Musk these days , I feel compelled to finally address it — and also address how the fundamental issues may relate to a lot of other important things.

Musk himself has said that he’s just overly optimistic, especially with timelines. Others close to him, like his brother Kimbal, have said the same. I think this is part of it, but only part of it. The fact that I have come to see this as only part of it is potentially an important point. However, he’s actually got a varied track regard with the timing of things. His long-term forecasts for Tesla production and sales from the early 2010s, and even before that, were almost spot on looking at what the company achieved in 2020. There were some bad short-term forecasts within that timeframe, but the long-term forecast was crazy good.

As we’ve seen him tweet about a variety of other matters in recent years, we’ve seen a similar kind of obsession with a few different matters. In 2022,, “I’m thinking of creating a ‘Super Moderate Super PAC’ that supports candidates with centrist views from all parties.” Anyone who follows his tweets these days should laugh out loud at the idea that Musk would support “moderate” politicians.

Elon Musk Tesla Full Self Driving AI Robotaxis

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, A Role In A Trump Administration, & A Conflict Of InterestTesla CEO Musk’s businesses are closely intertwined with federal spending already. Wouldn't his role in a Trump government be unethical?

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Elon Musk’s Tesla’s Enjoys Strong Sales in China – but Market Share Continues to ErodeSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Elon Musk’s Tesla Enjoys Strong Sales in China – but Market Share Continues to ErodeSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Tesla Deletes Elon Musk's 'Master Plan'Science and Technology News and Videos

Source: futurism - 🏆 85. / 68 Read more »

Safety Concerns Are Mounting About Elon Musk’s Tesla ‘Full Self-Driving’ SystemSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Elon Musk’s 2006 Climate Manifesto For Tesla Is Gone From Its WebsiteAlan Ohnsman is a Forbes senior editor who covers cleantech and advanced transportation. He joined Forbes in 2016 and works in Los Angeles. He co-authors the Current Climate newsletter, writes about promising clean energy developments and has covered Tesla since 2006, when he was with Bloomberg News. He has a graduate degree in journalism and a B.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »