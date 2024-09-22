The Global Digital Compact: Shaping a More Just Hybrid World

of daylight and night. It is a symbolic day for the adoption of the Global Digital Compact , which might set the sign for a more equal hybrid future .This month the United Nations General Assembly is taking place in New York; and the need for a global framework that promotes responsible, inclusive, and sustainable digital governance has never been more urgent.
ProSocial AI emphasizes the development of AI systems that foster positive human interactions, enhance societal cooperation, and ensure that the benefits of technology are shared equitably. Let’s explore how ProSocial AI can serve as the practical embodiment of the GDC’s principles:Prosocial AI can accelerate digital inclusion by personalizing access to learning and development tools for underserved communities.
Global Digital Compact UN Digital Governance Pro-Social AI Hybrid Future
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »