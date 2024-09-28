The Fanatical Nature Of Sports Fandom

We touch on this theme a little bit in the WhackBack section elsewhere on this page: just how fanatical fans can really be, especially at the polar extreme of splendid success and feeble failure. It’s a question I’ve never been able to quite crack in 35 years as a professional sportswriter ..

I had little idea what a "pennant" was in that context — I knew they were things that looked like flags that dad had hung on the walls in a hopeful effort to let osmosis do its magic and transform me into a sports fan. But why would I care if the Mets had won one?

But whatever he said to me, I was hooked. I mean: locked in and locked down. From that moment on — right until 18 seconds ago, when I wrote that story down — sports has been a part of me. Every day. Every hour. I can say it’s my job, too, and I have to feel that way, but people who know me know different. If I was a sushi chef or a landscaper or a lawyer, I’d be the same way about sports. I just would.

