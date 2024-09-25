In today’s column, I will closely examine an irony of sorts regarding OpenAI’s latest ChatGPT-like model known as o1. The newly released o1 has a key feature that some suggest is its superpower. Turns out that the very same functionality can lead people astray. Some might hotly proclaim that it could even convince people that pigs can fly.Let’s talk about it.

Cynics point out that you can already do chain-of-thought by voluntarily asking your generative AI app to do so and thus the forced invocation in o1 doesn’t seem a big difference. Those cutting remarks are a bit askew. It seems that OpenAI has incorporated a computational chain-of-thought machination as a deeply embedded capacity, rather than occurring as an afterthought or sideshow.

And remember that with o1 there is always a chain-of-thought. In other generative AI apps, the user must take explicit action to get a chain-of-thought. Not so with o1. Chain-of-thought is essentially a permanent fixture throughout all uses of o1. Any aware adult knew of the trick and would stop the car, go to the offending hubcap, take it off, dump out the rocks and pebbles, put the hubcap back on, and be on their merry way. Problem solved. The less aware adults would vividly imagine all manner of car troubles afoot.

Aha, the chain-of-thought provides a quite convincing series of logical steps. For those that are unfamiliar with cars, the answer coupled with the step-by-step chain-of-thought would almost surely make you think that the wheel bearings are at issue . When an answer is actively wrong, you are going to find yourself in a lot deeper trouble. Any suspicion you might have harbored is assuaged by that pristine warm blanket of a chain-of-thought. Sad face. Grim face.Always keep your watchful antenna up.

Openai O1 Chain-Of-Thought Reasoning AI Misinformation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ForbesTech / 🏆 318. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Flo: A Double-Edged Sword for FemTech?Priya is the General Partner of Goddess Gaia Ventures (GGV), Europe’s only dedicated women’s centric healthcare fund. Priya started to invest in 2021 and is now building an institutional $100M fund .

Source: ForbesWomen - 🏆 477. / 51 Read more »

McCormick's hedge fund days are a double-edged sword in Pennsylvania's Senate raceBefore he ran for the Senate in Pennsylvania, David McCormick was a big name on Wall Street as CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

McCormick's hedge fund days are a double-edged sword in Pennsylvania's Senate raceBefore he ran for the Senate in Pennsylvania, David McCormick was a big name on Wall Street as CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund. But McCormick’s Wall Street days have provided grist for attacks by Democratic Sen. Bob Casey.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

McCormick's hedge fund days are a double-edged sword in Pennsylvania Senate raceBefore he ran for the Senate in Pennsylvania, David McCormick was a big name on Wall Street as CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

McCormick's hedge fund days are a double-edged sword in Pa. Senate raceDavid McCormick once ran the world's largest hedge fund. Democratic Senator Bob Casey has been attacking the Republican for his time on Wall Street.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

McCormick's hedge fund days are a double-edged sword in Pa. Senate raceDavid McCormick once ran the world's largest hedge fund. Democratic Senator Bob Casey has been attacking the Republican for his time on Wall Street.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »