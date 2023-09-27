The Continental's Matrix Reference Explains A John Wick 3 Scene

The Continental includes a very meta reference. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Winston Scott's character in The Continental episode 1 makes a reference to The Matrix which simultaneously helps to explain a scene from John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

The Continental is a prequel to the John Wick movies, primarily set in 1970s New York and centering on the exploits of the titular hotel. The Continental hotel chain was shown at length in the four John Wick films, yet is being explored much further through the origin story of Winston Scott, the character played by Ian McShane in the original four movies.

Given The Continental's place in the John Wick universe, the former naturally has several references to the latter. From the criminal underworld explored to some John Wick villains even playing a role in The Continental's story, the new series offers plenty of connections, Easter eggs, and links to the four films of which it is a prequel. That said, undoubtedly the biggest John Wick reference comes in The Continental episode 1's ending, with the connection not only referencing a past Keanu Reeves franchise but also linking to John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

Warning! This article contains spoilers for The Continental episode 1.

Winston's "Guns, Lots Of Guns" Line Explains His Smile At The Quote In John Wick 3 The connection to John Wick 3 comes with the final line spoken in The Continental episode 1. After the death of his brother Frankie, Winston takes the injured Yen - Frankie's wife - to Lou and Miles' dojo, two gun runners who helped him earlier in the episode. As Lou opens the door, Winston states he needs "guns, lots of guns" as he vows revenge against Cormac, the manager of the Continental played by Mel Gibson who conducted the manhunt for Frankie.

For anyone familiar with the John Wick series, this line would have brought a knowing smile after the line was also uttered in John Wick 3. At the end of that film, an older Winston asks John what he needs with John replying exactly the same thing. In John Wick: Chapter 3, Winston flashes John a smile after he hears the line, likely recalling the time he said the same words that seemingly saw him take his first step towards becoming the manager of the New York Continental.

The Continental's Matrix Easter Egg Honors 24 Years Of Keanu Reeves’ Legendary Career Despite the very obvious connection of the line to John Wick 3, Winston's "guns, lots of guns" reference also connects to The Matrix. The initial line in John Wick: Chapter 3 was an Easter egg to the iconic 1999 action film. The reason for this naturally comes from Reeves' role in The Matrix but also the importance of John Wick director Chad Stahelski to the stunt team of the film with Stahelski acting as Reeves' stunt double for Neo in the first film and the martial arts coordinator in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

While the line served as a way to honor The Matrix in John Wick 3, The Continental arguably takes this one step further. The line now evokes the John Wick films as much as it originally did The Matrix, meaning it is a reference within a reference to Reeves' outstanding action movie career. Not only this but the further explanation and contextualization of the original scene in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum only goes to make Winston's "guns, lots of guns" line in The Continental episode 1 that much better.

New episodes of The Continental release every Friday on Peacock.