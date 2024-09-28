The Boy Wonder Black Label Series Reveals Potential New Robin

Damian Wayne first claimed the Robin mantle in Batman and Robin #1 , and for the past 15 years, he has reigned as the Boy Wonder. Fans have eagerly speculated about when DC will pass the torch and, more importantly, who will take up the legacy next. And, now, thanks to a Black Label series, readers may finally have a clear idea of the most likely candidate to inherit the Robin mantle in mainstream continuity.
However, the series doesn’t settle for an “everyone is Robin” conclusion. Ba introduces one of Damian’s successors, who also happens to be the first character introduced in issue #1. This unnamed child has a personal connection to Damian, making her assumption of the Child Wonder mantle all the more meaningful—she is the daughter of a criminal Damian killed.
By establishing this network under the Robin name, Damian has transformed the mantle into something that has a far greater impact on the Gotham community. This is a feat no other Robin—be it Dick, Jason, or Tim—has accomplished, as their legacies were typically focused on individual heroics. In contrast, Damian’s approach turns the Robin legacy into a symbol of community support and empowerment.
