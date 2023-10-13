The blimp is back – and this time, it’s tiny

You’d be forgiven for thinking the resurgence of airships and blimps was a load of hot air. This is, after all, the means of flight which plummeted in the public’s estimation in an inglorious blaze with the 1937 Hindenburg disaster. Ungainly, slow and prone to accidents, they were superseded in practically every way by the commercial airplane.

Connecting the continent Gross domestic product in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to double between 2020 and 2040 according to a recent report by Euromonitor International. However, “infrastructure is undoubtedly one of the biggest challenges affecting Africa’s economic development,” says Christele Chokossa, a South Africa-based research consultant at the organization.

Read more:

CNN »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Female Founder And VC Share Insider Advice For Navigating Startup SuccessI am president of Ventureneer, which specializes in defining and eliminating problems that hold underrepresented entrepreneurs back, especially minorities and women. Our work provides clients with branded research, training and content opportunities that generate thought-leadership, visibility, sales, and brand loyalty. I am a WE NYC and digitalundivided mentor as well as an advisory board member of Million Dollar Women, Women Startup Lab, and Aleri Research..

This Startup’s AI Is Used By Billion Dollar Companies To Hire Top TalentI am a general assignment reporter covering technology with a focus in consumer tech. I graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism with a master's degree in magazine journalism and before that, got my bachelor's degree in investigative journalism. Before Forbes, I was a business reporter at Missouri Business Alert and a food writer Vox Magazine in Columbia, Missouri. I have also worked for the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation and Startland News in Kansas City. You can reach me at rshrivast

Startup demos upcoming decentralized GPU infrastructure network to OpenAI, UberIo.net has developed a decentralized physical infrastructure network that will source GPU computing power from data centers and cryptocurrency mining operations for AI and machine learning.

Crypto-powered, fantasy horse racing startup raises $5 millionHorse racing enthusiasts can buy NFTs linked to an actual thoroughbred and then earn rewards based on its performance.

IUN teaches startup business skills to prospective Gary grant recipientsFour dozen students enrolled in a business bootcamp program run by Indiana University Northwest’s School of Business and Economics will be eligible to apply for start-up grants from the city of Gary once they complete their coursework.

A human is controlling this Japanese robot from the inside. Here's how they do itThe 'human-like working machine' was created by Japanese startup, Tsubame Industries.