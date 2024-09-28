Texas State Poised To Join Mountain West Amid Conference Realignment

Texas State appears primed to become the next shoe to drop in college football 's conference realignment .A decision on Texas State 's future is expected in the coming days.
The Mountain West is currently stuck on six full-time members after Fresno State, Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State and Utah State all accepted invitations to join the Pac-12. The conference needs eight full-time members to continue forward. A Texas State addition would put the conference just one school short of continuing to be recognized as a league once Fresno State, Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State and Utah State officially depart.
Texas State has been playing at the FBS level since 2012, when it joined the Western Athletic Conference. It has been a member of the Sun Belt since July of '13.Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more.
