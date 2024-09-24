Texas Man Executed for Killing 3-Month-Old Son

A Texas man with a long history of mental illness who has repeatedly sought to waive his right to appeal his death sentence faced execution Tuesday evening for killing his 3-month-old son more than 16 years ago, one of five executions set to take place within a week's time in the U.S.

Mullis’ execution was expected to proceed as his attorneys did not plan to file any final appeals to try and stay his lethal injection. His lawyers also did not file a clemency petition with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. Since his conviction in 2011, Mullis has long been at odds with his various attorneys over whether to appeal his case. At times, Mullis had asked that his appeals be waived, only to later change his mind.

“The only hope that Mr. Mullis had of avoiding execution, of surviving was to have competent counsel to help the court in its determination of whether he was giving up his rights knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily and that did not happen,” Nolan said.

Execution Death Penalty Murder Texas Child Abuse

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gov. Abbott, don't let this East Texas man be executedOne doesn't have to be for or against the death penalty to see that Robert Roberson's conviction for allegedly shaking his 2-year-old daughter to death was a...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant sonA Texas man with a history of mental illness who has repeatedly sought to waive his right to appeal his death sentence is facing execution for killing his 3-month-old son. Travis Mullis is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Missouri Man To Be Executed Despite Claims Of Wrongful ConvictionMarcellus Williams is scheduled to be executed Tuesday for the 1998 murder of Lisha Gayle. He has maintained his innocence and appealed based on alleged jury selection bias and mishandling of evidence, but his requests were denied by both the Missouri Supreme Court and Governor Mike Parson.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

Brooklyn subway shooting: Man executed near MetroCard vending machine, cops sayPolice are searching for a gunman who shot a commuter dead inside a Brooklyn subway station on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Supreme Court must not allow innocent man to be executed todayPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Man says he lied when he testified against inmate who is set to be executedJust days before inmate Freddie Owens is set to die by lethal injection in South Carolina, the friend whose testimony helped send Owens to prison is saying he lied to save himself from the death chamber. Owens is set to die at 6 p.m. Friday at a Columbia prison for the killing of a Greenville convenience store clerk in 1997.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »