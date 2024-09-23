Texas Jury Finds San Antonio Man Liable in 'Trump Train' Federal Civil Lawsuit

A Texas jury found a San Antonio man liable in the "Trump train" federal civil lawsuit on Monday.On Monday, Sept. 23, the jury found Navy veteran Eliazar Cisneros , of San Antonio, liable for $40,000 for conspiring to disrupt the Biden-Harris campaign and intimidate its supporters. The man organized the 2020 "Trump train."Each plaintiff will receive $10,000 for punitive damages and the bus driver will receive an additional $10,000 for compensatory damages.

Nearly four years ago, a "Trump train," with dozens of cars and trucks sporting Trump flags, surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus on I-35 as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin. Video showed vehicles swerving in and out of traffic and slowing the bus at times to 15 miles per hour.The prosecutors claimed the defendants organized a politically motivated conspiracy to disrupt the Biden-Harris campaign and intimidate its supporters.

Trump Train Biden-Harris Campaign Federal Civil Lawsuit Texas Jury Eliazar Cisneros

