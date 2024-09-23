Texas Governor Declares Venezuelan Gang 'Foreign Terrorist Organization'

A former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent says the activities of the violent Venezuela n prison gang, Tren de Aragua , in Texas , could be “just the beginning.”NBCDFW this week. “So right now, within some communities in Texas , maybe one or two members. Six months from now, it could be 600 members.”“America does not need another violent criminal organization from south central, south America, setting up operations in their cities,” the former DEA special agent added.
Earlier this week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation declaring the Venezuelan TdA gang to be a Foreign Terrorist Organization, Breitbart Texas. The move gives Texas law enforcement officials additional tools and resources to attack the gang and “disrupt their criminal operations and deny their foothold in the state,” the governor stated.
During Fiscal Year 2020, President Donald Trump’s last full year in office, Border Patrol agents apprehended only 465 Venezuelan migrants who crossed from Mexico into the five Texas-based sectors. During the first year of the Biden-Harris administration, a dramatic increase in crossings led to the apprehension of nearly 68,000 Venezuelan migrants.
“Our goal is to defend Texas from the growing threat of the gang,” Abbott concluded in his address on Monday. “We will not let them use Texas as a base of operations to terrorize our citizens.” “They have a target on their back, and we are going after them,” the governor stated. “Texas is the wrong state for them to try to do business in.”is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’sMaher: Rhetoric About Destroying U.S.
