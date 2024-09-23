Texas Governor Declares Venezuelan Gang 'Foreign Terrorist Organization'

A former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent says the activities of the violent Venezuela n prison gang, Tren de Aragua , in Texas , could be “just the beginning.”NBCDFW this week. “So right now, within some communities in Texas , maybe one or two members. Six months from now, it could be 600 members.”“America does not need another violent criminal organization from south central, south America, setting up operations in their cities,” the former DEA special agent added.

Earlier this week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation declaring the Venezuelan TdA gang to be a Foreign Terrorist Organization, Breitbart Texas. The move gives Texas law enforcement officials additional tools and resources to attack the gang and “disrupt their criminal operations and deny their foothold in the state,” the governor stated.

During Fiscal Year 2020, President Donald Trump’s last full year in office, Border Patrol agents apprehended only 465 Venezuelan migrants who crossed from Mexico into the five Texas-based sectors. During the first year of the Biden-Harris administration, a dramatic increase in crossings led to the apprehension of nearly 68,000 Venezuelan migrants.

“Our goal is to defend Texas from the growing threat of the gang,” Abbott concluded in his address on Monday. “We will not let them use Texas as a base of operations to terrorize our citizens.” “They have a target on their back, and we are going after them,” the governor stated. “Texas is the wrong state for them to try to do business in.”is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’sMaher: Rhetoric About Destroying U.S.

Venezuela Texas Gang Violence Terrorism

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas Governor Hits Venezuelan Tren de Aragua Gang with Foreign Terrorist DesignationSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Designates Venezuelan Tren de Aragua Gang As Foreign Terrorist OrganizationTexas Governor Greg Abbott has designated the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua (TdN) gang as a foreign terrorist organization, granting law enforcement additional tools to combat their criminal activities. This move follows reports of violent incidents linked to the TdN gang in Texas.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Texas Declares Venezuelan Prison Gang 'Foreign Terrorist Organization'Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) a Foreign Terrorist Organization, citing their growing presence and violence in the state. The designation gives law enforcement additional tools to combat the gang.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Texas Officials Label Venezuelan Gang 'Foreign Terrorist Group'Texas officials have designated a Venezuelan gang known as the Tren de Aragua as a 'foreign terrorist group' and echoed former President Donald Trump's claim that many migrants entering the US were released from prisons in Latin America.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Texas Declares Venezuelan Gang Tren de Aragua A Foreign Terrorist OrganizationTexas Governor Greg Abbott declared the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) a 'foreign terrorist organization' and announced a statewide operation to disrupt their criminal activities. The governor directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to create a TdA Strike Team to target gang members.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Texas Gov. Abbott designates Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, as a foreign terrorist organizationTexas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state is going to target a Venezuelan gang that he said was notorious for brutal violence and murder and posed a threat to Texans’ safety.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »