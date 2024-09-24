Texas Education Commissioner Calls for Cell Phone Ban in Classrooms

The commissioner of the Texas Education Agency told lawmakers last week that he wants cell phones to be banned in classrooms.TEA Commissioner Mike Morath appeared in front of the Texas Senate Education Committee and called phones a distraction that are "extremely harmful for student learning .""If it were in my power, I would have already banned them in all schools in the state.

Those pouches prevent phones from being used at all while they are locked.Richardson ISD expanded its use of the pouches.Dallas ISD has a classroom phone ban and is testing the pouch program at three schools.Grapevine-Colleyville and Mansfield ISDs require students to keep phones off during class periods with penalties for repeated violations.

