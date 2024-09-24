Texas Attorney General Sues Harris County Over Revised Guaranteed Income Program

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced last week that he is suing Harris County over their revised guaranteed income program. In a press release, Paxton slammed the 'welfare scheme' and called the program 'unlawful.' ' Harris County acts as though the Texas Constitution does not apply to them and as though they do not have to abide by the Texas Supreme Court’s rulings,' Paxton said. 'Using public funds in this way directly violates the law.

Menefee previously told Fox News Digital that the original version of the Uplift Harris was 'legal' and that county officials were able to 'create a new program with spending restrictions to address politically charged challenges brought by Republican officials.' When the changes to the program were approved last month, Hidalgo called out 'political posturing' of Texas state leaders. 'They were extremely late and inconsistent in fighting against it.

The Texas Supreme Court already ruled this program as unconstitutional, so this lawsuit is no surprise,' Ramsey told Fox News Digital in response to Paxton's lawsuit. 'I warned my fellow colleagues about the potential issues of circumventing the ruling, and now we’ll have to waste more taxpayer dollars on fighting this. I’ve consistently voted no against this program because not only does it fall outside of the county’s purview of responsibilities,' he added.

Guaranteed Income Harris County Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Uplift Harris

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Harris County over new version of ‘Uplift Harris’ programTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton is not letting up on efforts to stop the controversial Uplift Harris program.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Texas Attorney General to Appeal Gun Ban at State Fair of TexasTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton will appeal to a higher court after a Dallas County judge rejected his request to block the State Fair of Texas' new policy barring guns on its grounds.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Texas Attorney General Paxton sues to block gun ban at the sprawling State Fair of TexasTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a ban on firearms at the sprawling State Fair of Texas, one of the state’s biggest annual celebrations.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Texas Attorney General Paxton sues to block gun ban at the sprawling State Fair of TexasTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a ban on firearms at the sprawling State Fair of Texas, one of the state’s biggest annual celebrations. Fair organizers earlier this month announced a ban on guns after a shooting last year on the fairgrounds in the heart of Dallas.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Texas Attorney General Paxton sues to block gun ban at the sprawling State Fair of TexasDALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to block a ban on firearms at the State Fair of Texas, one of the state's

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Texas Attorney General Paxton sues to block gun ban at the sprawling State Fair of TexasTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a ban on firearms at the sprawling State Fair of Texas, one of the state’s biggest annual celebrations.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »