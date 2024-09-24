Texas Attorney General Appeals Dallas Judge's Ruling on State Fair Gun Ban

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has appealed a Dallas judge's ruling that would allow the State Fair of Texas' gun ban to remain in effect.This year, the State Fair is banning guns from the fairgrounds, even if a person has a license to carry.Paxton argues the ban violates Texas law because the fair is held on government-owned property.

"The City of Dallas and the Texas State Fair are not above the law, and we are seeking emergency relief to uphold Texans’ Constitutionally-protected Second Amendment rights," said Attorney General Paxton in a statement on Monday.Paxton is requesting a ruling by noon on Tuesday to allow for time to appeal to the Texas Supreme Court, if needed.The new rule comes after a shooting at the State Fair last year. Three people were hurt in the shooting near the Food Court on October 15, 2023.

Gun Ban State Fair Of Texas Ken Paxton Second Amendment Dallas Judge

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas Attorney General Paxton sues to block gun ban at the sprawling State Fair of TexasTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a ban on firearms at the sprawling State Fair of Texas, one of the state’s biggest annual celebrations.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Texas Attorney General Paxton sues to block gun ban at the sprawling State Fair of TexasTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a ban on firearms at the sprawling State Fair of Texas, one of the state’s biggest annual celebrations. Fair organizers earlier this month announced a ban on guns after a shooting last year on the fairgrounds in the heart of Dallas.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Texas Attorney General Paxton sues to block gun ban at the sprawling State Fair of TexasTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a ban on firearms at the sprawling State Fair of Texas, one of the state’s biggest annual celebrations.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Texas Attorney General Paxton sues to block gun ban at the sprawling State Fair of TexasTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a ban on firearms at the sprawling State Fair of Texas, one of the state’s biggest annual celebrations.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Texas Attorney General Paxton sues to block gun ban at the sprawling State Fair of TexasDALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to block a ban on firearms at the State Fair of Texas, one of the state's

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Texas Attorney General to Appeal Gun Ban at State Fair of TexasTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton will appeal to a higher court after a Dallas County judge rejected his request to block the State Fair of Texas' new policy barring guns on its grounds.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »