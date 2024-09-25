‘It meant a lot,’ Texans ’ Cam Akers visits cancer patients at Houston Methodist West Hospital as part of Crucial Catch was 11 years old as he watched his mother, Angela Neal, bravely battle and win her diagnosis of breast cancer.Ever since, Akers has been inspired by how she has lived her life.
On Tuesday, Akers spent his off day visiting cancer patients at Houston Methodist West Hospital with the Texans’ cheerleaders as part of the NFL’s annual Crucial Catch initiative to raise awareness and risk reduction.“I’m praying for you that everything works out,” Akers told the man. “So, I just like to come out and connect with people. I’m praying for you that everything is going to work out. I’m not crying. It’s just watering from the mask. You’ve got a story. It’s amazing.
“It meant a lot,” Akers told KPRC 2. “My mom is a breast cancer survivor, so being able to put a smile om somebody’s face, it’s always a blessing. I was able to do that today, so I feel accomplished.“It was, in a way, motivating. Motivating me not to be a complainer. Everyone has their own battles they’re fighting. Some worse than others. It’s motivation for me to keep a smile on my face no matter what I’m going through.
NFL Texans Cam Akers Cancer Crucial Catch
