Tesla's Entry-Level EV: Still a Mystery in Development

Tesla has said that its highly anticipated entry-level EV remains in development and continues to evolve. Despite this promise, there’s still no set launch date in sight, and it could be several years away. A small crossover-style hatchback priced at $25,000 could boost sales, but success hinges on market conditions.

What's the competition? Depending on the market, such an offering would likely compete with electric hatchbacks like the VW ID.3 and MG4, as well as similarly sized crossovers such as the Renault Megane E-Tech and the upcoming Nissan Leaf. More importantly, it could establish a fresh entry point in Tesla's lineup, positioned beneath the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover in terms of pricing.

