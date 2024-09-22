Tesla's Conundrum: Is Elon Musk Out of Gas?

explaining what I think has happened with Elon Musk and Tesla in recent years that has led to the conundrum Tesla is in right now, or at least its latest “bet the company” move, I knew the reader comments would be great. As some readers have said, the discussions under articles are often better than the articles themselves.

“EVs have now developed to a state where the technology has matured, and there is no room for technological revolutions of the sort that gives energy to Musk. Now it’s a matter of optimizing and perfectionizing, which bores Musk. It’s ‘a game of pennies’. “In my experience, all entrepreneurs sooner or later hit a glass ceiling and can’t grow the company further, as their negative sides now equalizes their positive sides.”

But, yes, what does seem clear is that Musk isn’t in it for incremental improvements and the normal running of a large corporation.

