Tenure-Track Faculty Position at Princeton University's Lewis-Sigler Institute

The Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics at Princeton University invites applications for a tenure-track faculty position at the Assistant Professor level. We are seeking outstanding scientists in the areas of experimental genomics, systems biology , biophysics, neuroscience, or quantitative biology.
The Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics, housed in the Carl Icahn Laboratory at Princeton University, was established to innovate in research and teaching at the interface of modern biology and quantitative sciences. The Institute provides significant support to its faculty through heavy investment in state-of-the-art infrastructure, an NIH-funded graduate training program, and a high level of administrative support.
LSI Faculty positions are jointly appointed in one of the following academic departments at Princeton: Molecular Biology, Physics, Neuroscience, Chemistry, and Computer Science. These joint faculty positions offer significant benefits in terms of research funds and collaborative opportunities, as well as an opportunity to interact with unusually able and interdisciplinary students.
and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.
