Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants with sex offenses and homicide convictions could be loose on the streets, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement data provided to lawmakers this week. The agency provided data to Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, about national data for illegal immigrants with criminal charges or convictions. The data, as of July 2024, is broken down by those in detention, and those who are not in detention -- known as the non-detained docket.

The data’s release comes as Vice President Kamala Harris visits the southern border in Arizona as she seeks to blunt criticism from former President Trump on the matter, and renew her call for the bipartisan border bill. Conservatives were not swayed by the visit. 'Border Czar Kamala Harris has had nearly four years to protect America and failed,' RJ Hauman, president of the National Immigration Center for Enforcement , told Fox News Digital in response to the data.

