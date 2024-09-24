A Tennessee woman attempted to hire an online hitman for close to $10,000 to kill the wife of a man she met on the dating website Match.com, according to prosecutors. Melody Sasser, 48, used a dark web site known as 'Online Killers Market' to hire a hitman for a 'job' last year, according to court documents. That website allegedly offers hitman-for-hire services, hacking, kidnapping, extortion, disfigurement by acid attack and sexual assault, WVLT reported.

It needs to seem random or accident, or plant drugs, do not want a long investigation. She recently moved in with her new husband,' Sasser wrote to the administrator. The woman she wanted dead, identified only as JW, lives in Prattville, Alabama, with her husband, identified as DW, who met Sasser on Match.com prior to his marriage. DW said Sasser helped him with a hike along the Appalachian Trail before he moved to Alabama and married his now-wife.

But the plot ended up unsuccessful, and it led to Sasser's arrest and her home being searched. Law enforcement found during the search of her home a journal listing several other hitman websites, a handwritten account of communications with the 'Online Killers Market' and a stack of cash underneath a sticky note with a Bitcoin address. A federal grand jury indicted Sasser in June of last year for the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.

Hitman Dark Web Murder Plot Match.Com Tennessee

