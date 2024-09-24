Ten Arrested Outside Hawaii Hospital Amid Nurses' Lockout

In this photo provided by Ashley Young, Honolulu police officers talk to demonstrators sitting outside a medical center in Honolulu, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, where unionized nurses have been locked out since going on a one-day strike. HONOLULU — Ten people, including a recently elected state lawmaker, were arrested Monday outside Hawaii ’s only women’s and children’s hospital, where unionized nurses have been locked out since going on a one-day strike during contract negotiations.

The nurses want to see safer nurse-patient ratios, said Rosalee Agas-Yuu, president of the Hawaii Nurses Association. The contract expired last year. On Monday, demonstrators calling attention to the lockout sat at the hospital’s entrance as buses with the temporary out-of-state nurses arrived, Agas-Yuu said. None of the people arrested are active nurses, she said.

Nurses Strike Lockout Hospital Hawaii

