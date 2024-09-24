Telegram Will Now Hand Over User Data To Authorities In Criminal Cases

Telegram will now turn over a user’s phone number and IP address if it receives a request from authorities, according to its just-updated privacy policy: > If Telegram receives a valid order from the relevant judicial authorities that confirms you’re a suspect in a case involving criminal activities that violate the Telegram Terms of Service, we will perform a legal analysis of the request and may disclose your IP address and phone number to the relevant authorities.

“We won’t let bad actors jeopardize the integrity of our platform for almost a billion users.” As spotted by 404 Media, Telegram’s law enforcement policy previously only applied to terror suspects, saying: “If Telegram receives a court order that confirms you’re a terror suspect, we may disclose your IP address and phone number to the relevant authorities.” Telegram says it will disclose whether it provided user information to authorities in its quarterly transparency reports.

