Teenager Charged As Adult In Fatal Family Fight

The teenager who was taken into custody after the death of another teen during a family fight in Duchesne County has been charged as an adult.

Officials with the sheriff’s office were called to a home in the northwest part of the county after reports of a family fight. The sheriff's office posted about Sagers on their Facebook page in July when he was reported missing.

